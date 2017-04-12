Local News

House fire sends man to hospital

April 12, 2017 27 views

A house fire on Second Line road has put one person in the hospital. Six Nations Emergency Services responded to a call at around 3:30 on Thursday April 6th. While arriving on scene people could see the smoke coming from the area. The 55-year-old man found outside the home was the only person on the property. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Six Nations Police and Fire Services have not provided comment on the fire….

