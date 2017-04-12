Lone protester facing court action in Enbridge battle

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Todd Williams is sending one last message to Enbridge. Williams, who has been a peaceful protester on Enbridge’s Line 10 maintenance work since February packed up his camp and moved away from the site. According to Williams, on Monday, after he left the site on Friday, Enbridge workers performed the maintenance work on the pipeline over night. So Williams decided to put up signs that cars can see along Wilson Street in Ancaster. The signs say “Enbridge is Trespassing on unceded treaty land using Ontario courts to oppress our treaty rights” The reason why Williams left the camp site was because he was forced to appear in court before a judge on Friday April 7th. During that hearing, according to Williams, a judge told him he…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice