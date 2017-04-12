Local News

Six Nations gathers at the community hall to discuss drug use

April 12, 2017 25 views
About 60 people turned out to a community meeting on combatting drugs. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By: Christopher Pimentel Writer On February 8th, the way Six Nations Police approached drug use changed forever. Officers responded to the call and found a deceased 39-year-old man inside. The investigation was focused on the possibility that the suspected cocaine was contaminated with fentanyl. Then later that day at the same house, one of the residents who was one of the friend of the 39-year old man nearly overdosed as well. Police say the man had been cleaning up the residence when he found a small amount of a white substance his friend is believed to have ingested the night before. The next day Six Nations Police invested an estimated $90,000 in drug investigation technology. “We invested a significant amount of money in the technology that will allow us to…

