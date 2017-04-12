Local News

Six Nations Taking the Lead on First Nation Fire Services

By Christopher Pimentel Writer On the eve of the one year anniversary of the Six Nations Fire Hall opening, Fire Chief Matt Miller was giving a speech to the graduating fire fighters and explained why the five week training course they went through was important. “There is no other community in Canada that has more house fires than First Nations communities. People in First Nations are 10.4 times likely to die as a result of a house fire.” said Fire Chief Miller. It was one fire in particular that accelerated the need to get a program like this in the first place according to Fire Chief Miller. “About a year ago, last March there was a house fire in Pikangikum where nine people passed away and I got really angry…

