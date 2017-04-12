SN Economic Develop shines light on $7 million solar deal

By Chris Pimentel Writer The turnout was small, but a Six Nations investment in Nanticoke Solar is paying off big with the community expected to receive $7 million over 20 years in a partnership that will turn North America’s largest coal-fired power plant into a huge solar farm. The Nanticoke Generating Station, on Lake Erie, has been out of commission since 2013 when the province began its move to eliminate coal fired plants. Now it will become a 44 megawatt wind farm with up to 210,000 solar panels making up Nanticoke Solar. Nanticoke Solar is a joint venture between Ontario Power Generation, who own 90% and Six Nations Economic Development Corporation who own the remaining 10%. The 10 percent stake in the project cost Six Nations $2 million, but SNEDC…



