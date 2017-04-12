Local News

SN Economic Develop shines light on $7 million solar deal

April 12, 2017 32 views
A low turnout for the SNEDC information session on the Nanticoke solar Farm deal is indicative of the communities support for green energy says president Matt Jamieson. (Photo by Chris Pimentel.)

By Chris Pimentel Writer The turnout was small, but a Six Nations investment in Nanticoke Solar is paying off big with the community expected to receive $7 million over 20 years in a partnership that will turn North America’s largest coal-fired power plant into a huge solar farm. The Nanticoke Generating Station, on Lake Erie, has been out of commission since 2013 when the province began its move to eliminate coal fired plants. Now it will become a 44 megawatt wind farm with up to 210,000 solar panels making up Nanticoke Solar. Nanticoke Solar is a joint venture between Ontario Power Generation, who own 90% and Six Nations Economic Development Corporation who own the remaining 10%. The 10 percent stake in the project cost Six Nations $2 million, but SNEDC…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
