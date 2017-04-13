Daily
National News

Loretta Saunders’ family cheers after court rejects killer’s bid for new trial

April 13, 2017 33 views

By The Canadian Press

THE CANADIAN PRESS

HALIFAX- Nova Scotia’s highest court today quickly dismissed a convicted killer’s appeal in the death of a young Inuit university student.

Victoria Henneberry had asked for a new trial on grounds that she panicked when she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Loretta Saunders of Labrador, her 26-year-old, pregnant roommate.

But the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal rejected her bid, citing a lack of evidence that mental illness rendered her incapable of properly pleading guilty.

Saunders’ family and friend erupted in cheers, and jeered and swore at Henneberry as she was escorted from court.

Saunders’ body was found on the side of a New Brunswick highway in February 2014, a few weeks after she was killed.

Henneberry and her boyfriend Blake Leggette, who has also been convicted in the murder, sublet a room in Saunders’ Halifax apartment and killed her after they ran into financial difficulties and were unable to pay their rent.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Halifax to re visit controversy over founder Edward Cornwallis

April 12, 2017 197

HALIFAX-Halifax will again discuss what it might do about sites named for Edward Cornwallis, the city’s…

Read more
Daily

Nova Scotia court rejects bid to delay appeal in murder of young Inuit woman

April 12, 2017 89

By Kieran Leavitt THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX -A Nova Scotian woman acting as her own lawyer…

Read more

Leave a Reply