Operation Yields Significant Contraband Seizure

While conducting an operation on the evening of April 9, 2017, members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed a vessel traveling eastbound on the St. Lawrence River. The boat went ashore in the area of Pie XII Boulevard and the Beauharnois Canal, Valleyfield, Quebec. The police converged on scene and arrested three (3) males between the ages of 21 and 25 from the province of Quebec. As a result, a total of 1,587 kilograms of contraband fine cut tobacco as well as the conveyance, a 1998 Ford cube van, were seized. The individuals were released from custody on a Promise to Appear in Valleyfield Provincial Court on June 28, 2017.

“Often we are asked about the financial costs associated with this contraband issue”, said Sergeant Garry Belair, acting NCO i/c CRTF Team B, “In this seizure alone, for example, $499,864.53 in duties and taxes was lost to Canadians in possible revenue. This amount of lost revenue could pay a nurse’s salary over a seven (7) year period. It is important for everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to your local police force so they can continue to protect our neighbourhoods.”

If you have any information regarding this crime or other criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and includes the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

