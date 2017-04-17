22 Year old Female Repeatedly Beaten With A weapon

On April 15th 2017 at 9am Brantford Police responded to a call of an injured person on Wellington St.

Police located a 22 year old female victim who had been repeatedly injured with a weapon. The victim was taken to the Brantford Hospital for treatment. The victim required medical attention but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police conducted an investigation and were able to identify a 32 year old male as a suspect. The male was arrested and held for bail.

Police obtained a search warrant for a residence on Wellington St.

The male has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

The victim and the accused were known to one another and this was not a random attack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Det. Sinning of the Brantford Police Service (519) 756-7050.

