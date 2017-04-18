Brantford Man Resists Arrest and Damages Ambulance

On Monday April 18, 2017 at 9:11 p.m. a citizen called 911 to report that an unknown male had knocked on his living room window and began yelling and screaming. The citizen thought the man was under the influence of some sort of drug or alcohol. The suspect left the area on foot and the citizen followed him in his vehicle. While the citizen was following the suspect he called 911 to report the incident. At one point the suspect approached the citizen’s vehicle and started kicking at the vehicle subsequently denting it. The suspect then reached into the window of the vehicle and grabbed the citizen by his shirt collar. The citizen was able to roll up the window. The suspect then reached in his backpack and pulled out a knife and began stabbing at the window with such force as to break the window leaving a hole in it. The citizen drove away from the area and was able to relay to police dispatch the suspect description and last known direction of travel. Community Patrol Officers located the suspect who resisted during the arrest. Officers also had an ambulance attend as a precautionary measure as they were concerned for the health of the accused. While being transported to hospital the accused damaged the ambulance stretcher and mounting arm that holds the vital signs monitoring. As a result of the damage the ambulance needed to be taken out of service for repairs. The accused was eventually transported to the Brantford Police Service and held in custody for a bail hearing.

The accused, a 22 year old Brantford man is charged with; Possession Weapons Dangerous, Assault with a Weapon, 2 counts of Mischief under $5,000, Assault, Obstruct Police Officer and Uttering Threats to Person.

Add Your Voice