National News

Manitoba Media outlets apply for cameras to be allowed at murder trial

April 18, 2017 52 views

WINNIPEG- Several Manitoba media outlets have applied to have cameras in the courtroom during the trial of the man accused of murdering 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

Raymond Cormier

The teen’s body, wrapped in a plastic bag, was pulled from the Red River on Aug. 17, 2014.

Her death shocked Winnipeg and prompted renewed calls for an inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

Raymond Cormier is charged with second-degree murder.

CTV News, CBC Manitoba, Global Winnipeg and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network have asked the courts for permission to live stream his trial.

Portions of the footage would also be used for broadcast on television and radio.

A hearing on whether cameras will be allowed in the trial begins June 12.

