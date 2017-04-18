OPP Searching For Stolen Dentures

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated a break and enter at a William Street, Delhi, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Thursday, April 13, 2017 at approximately 3:10 a.m., police received a report of a break and enter.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that unknowns attended the address and gained entry into the residence. Once inside, three (3) sets of dentures were taken.

The Norfolk County OPP detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact police 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 -1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

