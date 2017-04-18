Daily
National News

Six Nations Police investigate possible medical marijuana dispensary

April 18, 2017 2954 views

MIDDLEPORT- Six Nations Police surrounded a house on 1147  Highway 54 Tuesday afternoon. The  building, had a second story business with a a sign saying Medixinal and promotes “relief, compassion, quality, recovery, performance and relax” Police would not confirm if the business was connected to sales of medical marijuana or what was being dispensed.  Sources said police raided the business and arrested several people.  Six Nations Police would not provide any details. (Photo by Lynda Powless)

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘Louis Riel’ opera takes on new meaning during truth and reconciliation era

April 18, 2017 44

By Lauren La Rose THE CANADIAN PRESS “Louis Riel” was originally created to mark Canada’s centennial…

Read more
Daily

Manitoba Media outlets apply for cameras to be allowed at murder trial

April 18, 2017 52

WINNIPEG- Several Manitoba media outlets have applied to have cameras in the courtroom during the trial…

Read more

Leave a Reply