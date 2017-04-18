Police

Two Brantford Men Arrested For Fraud

April 18, 2017 442 views

On Friday April 14, 2017 at around 2:40 am a parked vehicle was entered in a driveway located on Bishop Street. The crime was caught on home video surveillance. The suspect (accused #1) stole a wallet containing credit cards. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. on the same morning the suspect (accused #1) attended a gas bar located on Colborne Street and made a purchase with the stolen credit card. At the same time a second male (accused #2) also attended at the gas bar and used a credit card which had also been stolen from the wallet. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., accused #2 then attended a gas bar on Henry Street and filled up a vehicle with gas. Accused #2 also made a purchase of lottery tickets. Accused #2 returned several minutes later to make another purchase of lottery tickets and cigarettes, however this time the card was declined. The investigation Community Patrol Officer received video surveillance from a variety of locations and as a result of this investigation identifies two accused. The Community Patrol Officer creates a bulletin notifying fellow officers that he has identified two males regarding this crime. On April 16th, 2017 shortly after midnight a Community Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop where accused #2 was the driver of the vehicle. Accused #2 was arrested for his involvement with this incident.
Accused #2, OTTLEY, Benjamin, Ryan, 31 years of age of Coachwood Road, Brantford is charged with; Breach of Probation, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Stolen Credit Card, Fraud under $5,000.00 X2, and Attempt Fraud under $5,000.00. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.
On April 16, 2017 shortly after 5:00 p.m. another Community Patrol Officer while on routine patrol recognized accused #1 on Dalhousie Street. The accused was arrested without incident.
Accused #1, STEWART, Andrew, Blair, 33 years old of Market Street is charged with Theft under $5,000.00, Breach of Probation, Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000, Possession of Stolen Credit Card and Fraud Under $5,000. STEWART was held in custody for a bail hearing.

