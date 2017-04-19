Daily
National News

$1.2M in mental health support for northern Saskatchewan First Nations

April 19, 2017 58 views

LA RONGE, Sask.-The federal government is putting up $1.2 million over two years for more mental-health support in two northern Saskatchewan indigenous communities.

Health Minister Jane Philpott says the money will allow expanded culturally safe mental health and addictions services for the Peter Ballantyne Cree National and Lac La Ronge Indian band.

Philpott made the announcement in La Ronge where six girls between the ages of 10 and 14 from the community and surrounding area committed suicide last fall.

Philpott said the federal government recognizes the seriousness of mental-health issues facing indigenous people and is committed to supporting them.

Last fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the suicides in northern Saskatchewan a tragedy and said the federal government is committed to working with indigenous communities.

The chiefs of the two First Nations say they welcome the funding, but there is a long way to go to address the crises faced in their communities.

“The crises we have faced in our communities has taken a toll on many of our families, and we recognize that healing process will continue on for some time,” Chief Tammy Cook-Searson of Lac La Ronge Indian Band said in a release.

“The trauma runs deep and there is still much more work to do ahead. As we work on our larger mental health strategy, we look forward to continuing our discussions with the federal government to advance our plans for a holistic wellness centre that can not only lead to lasting change for today’s generation but for those to come.”

Chief Peter Beatty, of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, called the funding a “positive step” but said long-term strategies are needed.

The Liberal government’s budget last month promised $118 million over five years for community-driven mental-health programming for First Nations and Inuit.

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

N.S. review of ‘conquered people’ brief complete, but minister won’t comment

April 19, 2017 64

HALIFAX- Nova Scotia’s justice minister says her department has completed its review of how a controversial…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations Gaylord Powless Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees

April 19, 2017 77

TORONTO- Six Nations lacrosse star the late Gaylord Powless is being inducted into the Canada Sports…

Read more

Leave a Reply