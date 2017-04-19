Daily
National News

Six Nations Gaylord Powless Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees

April 19, 2017 77 views

TORONTO- Six Nations lacrosse star the late Gaylord Powless is being inducted into the Canada Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2017 along with decorated Olympians Carol Huynh, Simon Whitfield and Cindy Klassen . The  nine new inductees were unveiled today during a news conference at a Toronto hotel. Huynh captured an Olympic gold medal in women’s wrestling in 2008 before adding a bronze in 2012 in London. Whitfield captured Olympic trialthon gold in 2000 and won a silver medal eight years later while speedskater Klassen earned six Olympic medals (one gold, two silver, three bronze). Also named were Stanley Cup-champion Lanny McDonald, former Masters winner Mike Weir, neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Tator, lacrosse star Gaylord Powless, Canadian paralympic founder Dr. Robert W. Jackson and the Edmonton Grads women’s basketball team….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

$1.2M in mental health support for northern Saskatchewan First Nations

April 19, 2017 59

LA RONGE, Sask.-The federal government is putting up $1.2 million over two years for more mental-health…

Read more
Daily

N.S. review of ‘conquered people’ brief complete, but minister won’t comment

April 19, 2017 65

HALIFAX- Nova Scotia’s justice minister says her department has completed its review of how a controversial…

Read more