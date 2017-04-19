Local News

Rollover two arrested

April 19, 2017

Six Nations Police are investigating a single car roll over Sunday night that ended with two people arrested. Police are still looking for a third. The rollover on Tuscorora Road, just south of Foruth Line, occurred about 9:30 p.m. when a car left the roadway rolling and ending up in a nearby field. Two people believed to have been in the vehicle were found hiding behind a house trailer No details were available from Six Nations Police….

