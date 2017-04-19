Rollover two arrested

Six Nations Police are investigating a single car roll over Sunday night that ended with two people arrested. Police are still looking for a third. The rollover on Tuscorora Road, just south of Foruth Line, occurred about 9:30 p.m. when a car left the roadway rolling and ending up in a nearby field. Two people believed to have been in the vehicle were found hiding behind a house trailer No details were available from Six Nations Police….
Related Posts
Join us Friday, April 21, 2017 from 10 am to 3 pm
April 19, 2017 54
This Earth is something we must all take care of. And Earth Day (April 22) was…
Six Nations Police investigate possible medical marijuana dispensary
April 19, 2017 104
MIDDLEPORT- Six Nations Police surrounded a house on 1147 Highway 54 Tuesday afternoon. The building, had…