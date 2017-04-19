Six Nations Police investigate possible medical marijuana dispensary

MIDDLEPORT- Six Nations Police surrounded a house on 1147 Highway 54 Tuesday afternoon. The building, had a second story business with a a sign saying Medixinal and promotes “relief, compassion, quality, recovery, performance and relax”. Police would not confirm if the business was connected to sales of medical marijuana or what was being dispensed. Sources said police raided the business and arrested several people. Six Nations Police would not provide any details….



