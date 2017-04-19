Local News

Six Nations Police investigate possible medical marijuana dispensary

April 19, 2017 103 views
Six Nations Police had a two story building on Highway 54 blocked off Tuesday and refused to comment on any connection to medical marijuana sales. (Photo by Lynda Powless)

MIDDLEPORT- Six Nations Police surrounded a house on 1147  Highway 54 Tuesday afternoon. The  building, had a second story business with a a sign saying Medixinal and promotes “relief, compassion, quality, recovery, performance and relax”. Police would not confirm if the business was connected to sales of medical marijuana or what was being dispensed.  Sources said police raided the business and arrested several people.  Six Nations Police would not provide any details….

