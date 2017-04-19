Local News

Water line extensions closer to reality

April 19, 2017 59 views

Another 419 homes may be able to hook up to the water line if plans to extend the lines to, two federal schools go ahead this summer. Six Nations Band Council has put in a proposal to Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada to help get more funds for the project and Tuesday night agreed to work with land owners along the potential routes. The proposed Phase One of the water extension route includes outlining federal schools and the Oneida Business Park. The current plan includes servicing I.L. Thomas Elementary School and O.M.S.K. Elementary School. To service the I.L. Thomas Elementary School the line would travel east down 5th Line from Chiefswood Road to service I.L. Thomas Elementary School and loop south onto Cayuga Road to 4th Line and goes from…

