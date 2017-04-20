Daily
National News

Boy shot, dies after kids play with gun on remote Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

April 20, 2017 78 views

GARDEN HILL FIRST NATION, Man- Manitoba RCMP say an 11-year-old boy from a remote First Nation has died after a group of kids started playing with a gun they found.

Officers in Garden Hill First Nation, about 600 kilometres north of Winnipeg, say they got a call Tuesday evening reporting a boy had been shot.

They say two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old were playing in a home when they found a gun.

While the 12-year-old was handling the gun, officers say it went off and the bullet hit one of the 11-year-olds.

He later died of his injuries.

Mounties have charged the 12-year-old with criminal negligence causing death and careless use of a firearm while his 36-year-old father is facing a charge of careless storage of a firearm.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations marks first 420 anniversary

April 20, 2017 4422

OHSWEKEN- A handful of  people battle the rain today to mark 420  —  the 20th day of the 4th…

Read more
Daily

$1.2M in mental health support for northern Saskatchewan First Nations

April 19, 2017 77

LA RONGE, Sask.-The federal government is putting up $1.2 million over two years for more mental-health…

Read more

Leave a Reply