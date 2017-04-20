Police

Two Brantford Women Arrested For Bicycle Theft

April 20, 2017 1138 views

On Wednesday April 19, 2017 shortly after 9:00 a.m. a citizen from Chatham Street (200 block) contacted the police to report two suspicious females. The citizen advised that two unknown females were observed in a rear yard at an address on Chatham Street and possibly had stolen a bike from the property. The citizen provided a description of the two suspects, who had left the area on bikes. At around 9:30 a.m. Community Patrol Officers located the two suspicious females at a parking lot on Stanley Street. One of the suspects, a 31 year old Brantford woman was wanted on an outstanding warrant for arrest for theft. The woman was arrested and transported to the BPS and held in custody for a bail hearing. The warrant stemmed from an incident on March 16, 2017 where police were called to a business on Murray Street after a female customer stole an unattended purse belonging to an employee. The woman fled the store and tossed the purse in a dumpster located at a business on Grey Street. Community Patrol Officers followed foot prints in the snow which led them to the dumpster. Officers recovered the purse; however cash had been reported stolen from the purse. Video surveillance at the business where the purse was recovered captured the accused. The Officers identified the woman and applied for a warrant to arrest.
Investigation revealed that the second female, a 28 year old Brantford woman was in possession of a stolen bike which had been stolen earlier this morning from a driveway at an address on William Street. The bike was seized and the accused charged with Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000.00 and issued an appearance notice to attend court on May 30th, 2017.

