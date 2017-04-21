Prime Minister congratulates Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 on her 91st birthday

Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the 91st birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada

April 21, 2017

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 91st birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada:

“Today, Canadians join people across the Commonwealth and around the world to celebrate the 91st birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada.

“For 65 years, Her Majesty has served the Commonwealth and its people with grace, strength, and devotion. Earlier this year, we were honoured to celebrate Her Majesty’s Sapphire Jubilee. She is Canada’s first monarch to celebrate 65 years on the throne.

“Over the years, Her Majesty has been a constant presence in the life of Canada. She has undertaken 22 official tours to our country and served as the patron of numerous charities, initiatives, and military units.

“Today, we pay tribute to Her Majesty’s enduring service to the Commonwealth and its people. May her dedication and sense of duty inspire us all.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish Her Majesty a very happy birthday and continued health and happiness in the years to come.”

