Six Nations Police Capture Wanted Male

On Thursday, April 20th, at 5:00 p.m., Six Nations Police checked a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that pulled into the parking lot of the Pharmasave on Chiefswood Road. An occupant of the vehicle was recognized as Dillon Miller (27 years). The Six Nations Police Service hold a number of warrants for Miller’s arrest. Police Services from surrounding jurisdictions also hold arrest warrants for Miller.

Miller exited the vehicle and fled on foot across Chiefswood Road into a field. A Six Nations Police Officer chased Miller through a number of bush lots before finally catching him in the area of 27 Moccasin Trail.

Miller was taken into custody without incident and held for a formal bail hearing.

