Six Nations Police Recover Stolen Vehicle From Halton Region

Police Pursuit – Stolen Truck

​The stolen 2002 GMC Savannah van with licence plates AVZC492 was recovered by the Six Nations Police Service on April 19th 2017 at approximately 11:40 AM in the area of 4th Line Road and Tuscarora Road Oshweken. No arrests were made at the time of recovery.

Halton Police are continuing the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information that would assist with identifying the persons responsible are encouraged to contact Detective Ellie Bale of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2312 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222 8477 (TIPS), or through the internet at www.haltoncrimestoppers.com, or by texting “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).

Original Release:

On the April 18, 2017 at 11:43 pm, members of the Halton Regional Police Service attempted to stop a Chev pickup truck at Walkers Line & Mainway, in the City of Burlington.

The driver of the pick-up refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued onto the QEW eastbound and was quickly terminated when the suspect driver began to reach speeds in excess of 140 km/h. Two police cruisers collided during the pursuit and one officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. The suspect vehicle was later set on fire in south Burlington and the suspects fled. The Fire Department attended and put the fire out.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the collision on the QEW.

It’s believed the 3 involved suspects stole a 2002 GMC Savannah Van Blue Lic: AVZC492 after setting the pick-up on fire and fled. The suspects were last seen headed W/B on the 403 in Hamilton.

