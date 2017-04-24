Daily
National News

Six Nations Police investigate shots fired at house

April 24, 2017 1005 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-    Six Nations Police are investigating the report of shots being fired at Seneca Road house here early Sunday morning.

Police said on On Sunday, April 23rd, 2017, at 5:54 A.M.,  Six Nations Police responded to a report of shots fired at a house at 124 Seneca Road in Ohsweken. The caller told police  that shots had been fired at the residence from the road.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the owner of the residence. There were several people at the house at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.  Police said a front window and siding had been damaged from a gunshot. Several spent shell casings were recovered and seized at the scene.

Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

