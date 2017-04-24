Woman Charged After Arriving At Police Detachment In Stolen Vehicle

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment has charged a 28-year-old female after investigating an incident at a Queensway West, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario, address.

On Thursday, April 20, 2017 at approximately 2:28 p.m., members of the Street Crime Unit were standing at the front of the Norfolk County OPP Detachment when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 28-year-old Deanna Leah HALL of Norfolk County, Ontario with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fail to comply with probation order.

On Friday, April 21, 2017, members of the Norfolk County OPP Street Crime Unit arrested and charged a 60-year-old male after locating him in a stolen vehicle. As a result, Robert James Wilton ELLIOTT of Norfolk County, Ontario is facing two (2) counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of Methamphetamine.

Both are to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

