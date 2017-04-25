Toronto Man Attempts to Evade Police

On Sunday April 24, 2017 at 2:40 a.m. a Community Patrol Officer attempted to conduct a person stop with a male riding a bike on Peel Street. The cyclist was riding on the sidewalk, had improper lighting and failed to stop for police. The cyclist dropped the bike and took off on foot in the area of Iroquois Street and ran into backyards in an attempt to evade police. Officers set up containment in the area and the BPS Canine unit attended and developed a track which led them to a rear yard of a home on Victoria Street. The cyclist was found hiding under a boat and was arrested for Trespass at Night under the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused was also further charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Schedule II after being found in possession of Hashish (O.5 grams). The accused is also charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Substance under Schedule I X2 for Cocaine (21.1 grams) and Crack Cocaine (6.9 grams).

The accused, DOUGLAS, Duane, Kadeem, 23 years of age from Toronto was held in custody for a bail hearing.

