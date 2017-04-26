Local News
2OTH Annual Port Dover Perch Derby giving out over $23,000 in prizes

April 26, 2017

40 Tagged Perch worth over $23,500 In the 20th Annual Port Dover Perch Derby Lots of fish, lots of prizes and lots of fun! Two full weeks of fishing fun in the Port Dover Perch Derby begins on Saturday April 29th with 40 tagged perch — worth a total of $23,500 in prize money — waiting to be caught. Dust off your fishing pole, get a ticket and drop your line in along Port Dover’s pier and riverfront. The Annual Perch Derby begins at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29th and runs to Saturday, May 13th at 4:00 pm.   Eighteen red tagged perch are worth $1000 each with a Super Perch (#17) worth $2,000 and Anniversary Perch (#20 ) worth $1500 along with another 20 grey tagged perch worth $100…

