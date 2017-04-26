Man accused of hitting 5 youth on Saskatchewan First Nation to seek bail

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- A man charged in a hit and run that sent an 11-year-old girl to hospital and injured four other youths will be seeking bail later this week.

Colt Levi Morin, who is 20, is accused of driving into five youths who were walking on a road on the Big River First Nation on April 9.

Four of the youth had minor injuries, but the 11-year-old girl was airlifted to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for treatment.

RCMP said the vehicle fled the scene and a description of the car was circulated along with a request for public assistance in locating the vehicle and its occupants.

Morin is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and driving with a suspended licence.

Elizabeth Joseph, who is 37, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an injured person and obstruction of justice.

Morin’s bail hearing was initially set for Wednesday, but was put over until his legal counsel gets an updated bail report, which will outline the conditions of his proposed release, and disclosure documents from the Crown describing the details of their case.

His bail hearing is set for Friday at Prince Albert provincial court.

