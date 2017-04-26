Daily
National News

Man accused of hitting 5 youth on Saskatchewan First Nation to seek bail

April 26, 2017 53 views

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- A man charged in a hit and run that sent an 11-year-old girl to hospital and injured four other youths will be seeking bail later this week.

Colt Levi Morin, who is 20, is accused of driving into five youths who were walking on a road on the Big River First Nation on April 9.

Four of the youth had minor injuries, but the 11-year-old girl was airlifted to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for treatment.

RCMP said the vehicle fled the scene and a description of the car was circulated along with a request for public assistance in locating the vehicle and its occupants.

Morin is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and driving with a suspended licence.

Elizabeth Joseph, who is 37, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an injured person and obstruction of justice.

Morin’s bail hearing was initially set for Wednesday, but was put over until his legal counsel gets an updated bail report, which will outline the conditions of his proposed release, and disclosure documents from the Crown describing the details of their case.

His bail hearing is set for Friday at Prince Albert provincial court.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

2OTH Annual Port Dover Perch Derby giving out over $23,000 in prizes

April 26, 2017 53

40 Tagged Perch worth over $23,500 In the 20th Annual Port Dover Perch Derby Lots of…

Read more
Daily

Prominent powwow set to begin in wake of pipeline protests

April 26, 2017 57

By Russell Contreras THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -One of North America’s most prominent powwows is…

Read more

Leave a Reply