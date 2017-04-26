Daily
National News

Possible hostage taking in Oneida of the Thames, OPP close River Road

April 26, 2017 1594 views

ONEIDA-OPP have closed a road  at Oneida Nation of the Thames, southwest of London investigating a possible hostage taking.

Police haven’t released any information about the incident that may have begun in London and has moved to the Oneida Nation of the Thames, an indigenous settlement about 20 kilometres from London, the London Free Press is reporting.

Police have closed River Road near Walker Road. An OPP SUV was parked on River Road. An Elgin EMS ambulance was also at the intersection.

“A lot of the people here are retired. Don’t know of anybody who would be taking hostages,” Corey Nicholas said.

Tyson Doxtator lives on River Road. “Everybody knows each other, everybody gets along.”  More to come

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

2OTH Annual Port Dover Perch Derby giving out over $23,000 in prizes

April 26, 2017 52

40 Tagged Perch worth over $23,500 In the 20th Annual Port Dover Perch Derby Lots of…

Read more
Daily

Prominent powwow set to begin in wake of pipeline protests

April 26, 2017 56

By Russell Contreras THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -One of North America’s most prominent powwows is…

Read more

Leave a Reply