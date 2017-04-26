Possible hostage taking in Oneida of the Thames, OPP close River Road

ONEIDA-OPP have closed a road at Oneida Nation of the Thames, southwest of London investigating a possible hostage taking.

Police haven’t released any information about the incident that may have begun in London and has moved to the Oneida Nation of the Thames, an indigenous settlement about 20 kilometres from London, the London Free Press is reporting.

Police have closed River Road near Walker Road. An OPP SUV was parked on River Road. An Elgin EMS ambulance was also at the intersection.

“A lot of the people here are retired. Don’t know of anybody who would be taking hostages,” Corey Nicholas said.

Tyson Doxtator lives on River Road. “Everybody knows each other, everybody gets along.” More to come

