RCMP say search for four missing hunters in north Alberta now recovery operation

FORT CHIPEWYAN, Alta. _ RCMP and Parks Canada are now treating the search for four missing hunters in northeastern Alberta as a recovery operation after failing to find the men.

RCMP say searchers are using boats equipped with sonar to search beneath the surface of the Rocher River north of Fort Chipewyan.

The hunters left the community on Sunday night in a boat which was later found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

More than 70 people have been searching the remote, heavily wooded area aided by a dog team and helicopters.

Police say the families of the missing men have been notified.

The searchers have included volunteers from the Mikisew Cree and the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nations.

“The men unfortunately have not been located,” RCMP said Wednesday.

“RCMP, along with Parks Canada have now moved to a recovery operation along the Rocher River and its surrounding banks. Search and rescue boats equipped with sonar are also assisting in the recovery efforts along the river.”

No names have been released.

