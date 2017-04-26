Daily
Senator Patrick Brazeau acquitted of drunk-driving charges

 OTTAWA-Sen. Patrick Brazeau has been acquitted of drunk-driving charges that date back to 2014.

The news was confirmed by the court clerk at the courthouse in Gatineau in western Quebec.

Brazeau is still fighting one more criminal charge, stemming from an April 2016 incident when he allegedly refused to submit to an alcohol test.

He has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Brazeau has gone through a long judicial saga that began in 2013 during the Senate expense scandal.

He and other Senate colleagues were charged with allegedly making inappropriate housing expenses.

The charges against Brazeau were eventually dropped.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges related to assault and cocaine possession and received an unconditional discharge.

Brazeau was kicked out of the Conservative party caucus after the housing scandal broke but returned to the Senate in 2016 to sit as an Independent.-CANADIAN PRESS-

