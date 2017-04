Turtle Island News’ Earth Day

By Chris Pimentel Writer Ralph Jamieson smiled held up his tree and said “ I am going to give it to my daughter and help her plant trees all along the property.” For Honey Paul it’s about taking care of the earth. “Ever since it started I’ve come here. Lynda (Powless, publisher Turtle Island News) is doing a great thing for the community and making people aware which is awesome. People need to pick up after themselves and compost so that we don’t fill the landfills up.” said Honey Paul. Holding her tree Charity Hill echoed Paul’s comments. “It’s my favorite day of the year, and I’ve been coming here for the past four years, “said Hill. For the past 11 years Turtle Island News has been encouraging Six Nations…



