Six Nations Man Identified In Stolen Truck Pursuit

​Police continued to investigate the suspect apprehension pursuit and subsequent stolen vehicle fire and van theft that occurred overnight on April 18th to 19th 2017.

Investigators have determined that shortly before the pursuit of the stolen truck, two of the three occupants broke into two vehicles and stole items from them at a business on Mainway in Burlington. One vehicle was entered by smashing a window while the other was left unlocked.

An officer then noticed this stolen truck in the area of Mainway and Walkers Line and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated but then terminated on the Eastbound QEW at Burloak Drive for public safety reasons.

The stolen truck later returned to the Burlington area where the occupants attempted to steal several other vehicles before successfully stealing the GMC Savana Van from a driveway on Phoebe Crescent where the stolen truck involved in the pursuit was lit on fire.

Police have now identified Dillon James MILLER (27-yrs) of Ohsweken as the driver of the stolen pickup truck during the pursuit and also involved in the theft from auto and vehicle theft (including attempt) occurrences.

On April 20th 2017, members of Project Shutdown located MILLER in Ohsweken and arrested him on unrelated matters after a lengthy foot chase. (Project Shutdown is a multi-jurisdictional initiative aimed at combating auto-thefts in Southern Ontario involving officers from the Brantford Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations Police Service).

A Judge’s Order was obtained and MILLER appeared in Milton court on April 26th to face the following 20 criminal charges.

Mischief Under $5000 (two counts)

Theft under $5000 (two counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (one counts)

Theft of Motor Vehicle including attempts (seven counts)

Driving while Disqualified (five counts)

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle (one count)

Arson (one count)

Police are continuing to investigate similar occurrences in Burlington and Oakville with further charges are possible. MILLER remains in custody and will appear next by video on May 4th 2017.

Anyone who may have any information pertaining to this investigation or know the identity of the remaining two suspects are asked to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825 4747 ext. 2316, Crime Stoppers “See Something, Hear Something, Say Something” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at www.haltoncrimesoppers.ca or by texting “Tip 201” with your message to 274637 (crimes)

Police are reminding the public of the following prevention tips:

Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are kept locked/secure

Park in a well-lit and attended areas whenever possible

Never leave spare keys in your vehicle

Never leave personal identification or valuables in your vehicle

If you have to leave valuables in your vehicle, lock them in your trunk. Don’t tempt thieves by leaving packages or purses in plain view or on the seat.

Remove GPS navigation and cell phone devices & power cords from view when not in your vehicle

Help police catch those responsible by keeping an eye out in your communities and immediately reporting any suspicious activity.

Previous Releases:

Police Pursuit / Stolen Truck **UPDATE #**

The stolen 2002 GMC Savannah van with licence plates AVZC492 was recovered by the Six Nations Police Service on April 19th 2017 at approximately 11:40 AM in the area of 4th Line Road and Tuscarora Road Ohsweken. No arrests were made at the time of recovery.

Halton Police are continuing the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information that would assist with identifying the persons responsible are encouraged to contact Detective Ellie Bale of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2312 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222 8477 (TIPS), or through the internet at www.haltoncrimestoppers.com, or by texting “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).

Original Release:

On the April 18, 2017 at 11:43 pm, members of the Halton Regional Police Service attempted to stop a Chev pickup truck at Walkers Line & Mainway, in the City of Burlington.

The driver of the pick-up refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued onto the QEW eastbound and was quickly terminated when the suspect driver began to reach speeds in excess of 140 km/h. Two police cruisers collided during the pursuit and one officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. The suspect vehicle was later set on fire in south Burlington and the suspects fled. The Fire Department attended and put the fire out.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the collision on the QEW.

It’s believed the 3 involved suspects stole a 2002 GMC Savannah Van Blue Lic: AVZC492 after setting the pick-up on fire and fled. The suspects were last seen headed W/B on the 403 in Hamilton.

Halton Police are continuing the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information that would assist with identifying the person responsible are encouraged to contact S/Sgt Ron Hansen of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2315 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222 8477 (TIPS), or through the internet at www.haltoncrimestoppers.com, or by texting “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).

