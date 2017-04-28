FACEBOOK MEGA MILLIONS SWEEPSTAKE SCAM- RESIDENT LOSES $30,000 DOLLARS

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is urging all residents to familiarize themselves with the various scams occurring in our community. If anyone receives a call or any information through social media websites indicating that you have won a large amount of currency, please do not respond. This is a SCAM.

On Thursday, April 27, 2017 at approximately 9:37 a.m., police responded to an address after receiving a call from a resident reporting a fraud.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that the victim responded to a request on Facebook in April of 2017. The information indicated that the victim won a large amount of money.

The resident was then asked to send a large sum of Canadian currency through the use of a money transfer service in order to cover taxes and lawyers’ fees.

Through the course of the month, several more requests were made for funds in order to release the winnings. Approximately $30,000 dollars was forwarded. Police are urging all residents to be aware of this social media scam and the various lengths that criminals will go to in order to gain your trust.

The OPP is warning all Norfolk County residents that if anyone should receive a call from an unknown individual indicating that you have won an International Lottery, or notification through the mail or on social media, please hang up the phone and do not responds on-line, this is a scam.

Don’t become a statistic. Fraud is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that will only stop when the scammers stop getting money, banking information or personal information. The best thing to do is to simply hang up the phone.

If any groups or businesses in Norfolk County would like to have a presentation completed regarding Scams and Frauds / Identity Theft prevention, please contact Provincial Constable Ed Sanchuk at the Norfolk County Detachment at 519-426-3434.

For more information on fraud, call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.

FRAUD – RECOGNIZE IT….REPORT IT….STOP IT….

Add Your Voice