The Halton Regional Police Service Adds New Rescue Vehicles to Fleet

​To ensure Halton remains one of the safest regions in Canada and to meet the needs of its fast-growing population, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) formally unveiled two additions to its fleet at this morning’s Police Services Board meeting: a smaller Mobile Command Unit (MCU) and Armoured Rescue Vehicle (ARV).

The MCU vehicle is designed to provide flexible response to many situations and will also be used by the Service’s Search Incident Response Team (SIRT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT). Smaller in size than the larger MCU which will arrive later this year, this (MCU) has the capability to be used as a mobile command unit at small-scale critical incidents and provide operational flexibility should a search and separate critical incident occur at or around the same time. Both MCUs will replace the Mobile Command Unit that had been in service since 2002 and was a converted recreational vehicle. The old MCU has reached the end of its operational lifecycle and has required frequent repairs in recent years.

The Armoured Rescue Vehicle is new to the HRPS fleet. The ARV will be deployed in incidents that pose a greater threat to public and officer safety, such as high-risk search warrants, the rescue of injured citizens or officers, and armed, barricaded persons. The vehicle will be operated by highly-trained members of the Service’s Tactical Rescue Unit (TRU). TRU responded to 125 incidents in 2016.

Both vehicles will be used operationally and for training.

“While we are fortunate to live in Canada’s safest regional municipality, we must be prepared to deal with incidents that, while very low in frequency, pose a real and tangible threat to community well-being,” said Stephen Tanner, Chief of Police. “Even if the rescue vehicle is used to save the life of one person, either an officer or member of the public we serve, it will be well worth the investment. This investment in both the MCU and ARV provide our police service with the tools needed to respond effectively and efficiently to any circumstance we encounter. The safety of the public and of our officers is paramount.”

The addition of the MCU vehicle and ARV support two central themes of the Service’s 2017-2019 Corporate Business Plan which launched in January: Community Safety and Well-being, and Organizational Capacity. The Plan, which provides the framework for police operations in Halton Region, is available at www.haltonpolice.ca under Services -> Publications.

The new MCU vehicle and ARV will make their official public debut at Police Day on Saturday, May 13. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn more and tour both at that time.

