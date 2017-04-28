Man Arrested – Charged with Child Luring

On Wednesday April 26, 2017 as a result of an ongoing investigation, a 31 year-old Elmira man was arrested in Brantford and charged with Luring a Person under 18 years.

Investigation began on April 12, 2017 when the victim, a 14 year old Brantford girl reported to police an online incident that took place in January, 2017.

Information was received that the accused had sent a “friend request” message to the victim’s Facebook account. The victim had never met or communicated with the accused up until this friend request message. The victim accepted the accused’s friend request message and they began texting (text based communication) on Facebook Messenger. The accused advised the victim that he is approximately 20 years old and the victim advised him that she was 14 years old.

After having a short and casual conversation, the accused began having a sexual conversation with the victim. The accused sent the victim sexually explicit messages. The victim then blocked the accused from her account.

As a result of this investigation the accused a 31 year old man from Elmira was arrested on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at an address in Brantford.

The accused is charged with Luring a Child, Breach of Probation and Breach of Recognizance. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children is urged to call Detective Balbir Singh of the Brantford Police Service ICE Section at 519-756-0113 ext. 3337.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, a webtip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

