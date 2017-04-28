Man wanted in connection with home invasion

By: Chris Pimentel

Writer

LONDON-London Police say there are looking for 29 year old Marlon Antone in relation to a home invasion robbery that took place early Wednesday afternoon on Saul Street in London Ontario. Police said one of residents was forcibly removed from the house at gun point before the suspect and the victim fled the area in a vehicle.

The London Police said that an officer patrolling the area located the vehicle involved and attempted to pull him over but the driver failed to stop. The officer had tried to follow the vehicle but ended the pursuit because of safety concerns for the general public and the people in the car and learned that both the male victim and suspect had left the city of London, and travelled to Walker Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames . The London Police with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police located the male victim, where he was then transferred to a hospital with minor injuries relating to the incident.

London police consider Antone, a suspect in the investigation, and is wanted on two precious cases of assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, mischief under $5000 and fail to attend court. Police said the charges related to an April 5, 2017 incident in London. London Police refused to provide details of the previous charges.

Police believe that Antone maybe in possession of a fire arm and are warning the public do not approach him if seen, and call 9-1-1.

Police also say that this isn’t a random incident and the victim and suspect know each other.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

