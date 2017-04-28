RCMP arrest five, including two Canada Border Services Officers

(Toronto, Ontario – April 27, 2017) – A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation, working in partnership with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), has led to charges against two Canada Border Services Officers stationed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The alleged offences include Breach of Trust, Conspiracy to Import a Schedule I Substance, and Importation of a Schedule I Substance.

It is alleged that between January 2016 and April 2017, Canada Border Service Officers, Patrick RUDDY and Brano ANDREWS committed offences of Breach of Trust and Controlled Drug and Substances Act Offences by facilitating the importation of cocaine through Canada’s busiest airport.

The investigation also identified Roberto LEYVA, Keith HAMID and Rennie ESCOFFERY as being involved in the alleged Conspiracy to Import Cocaine and the Importation of Cocaine utilizing the Toronto Pearson International Airport as their destination point.

The one and a half year joint investigation led to the coordinated seizures of Cocaine shipped from Colombia and Jamaica destined for Toronto, ON. The RCMP alleges this group was responsible for the Importation of over 30 Kilos of Cocaine during that period. On April 27, 2017, RCMP investigators arrested and charged:

Patrick RUDDY (37 years old) from Toronto, Ontario with the following:

• Breach Of Trust by Public Officer ; contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

• Conspiracy to Import in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the CCC

• Importing a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act

Brano ANDREWS (41 years old) from Barrie, Ontario with the following:

• Breach Of Trust by Public Officer ; contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

• Conspiracy to Import in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the CCC

• Importing a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act

Roberto LEYVA (32 years old) from Niagara Falls, Ontario with the following:

• Conspiracy to Import in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

• Importing a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act

Keith HAMID (41 years old) from Brampton, Ontario with the following:

• Conspiracy to Import in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

• Importing a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act

Rennie ESCOFFERY (57 years old) from Brampton, Ontario with the following:

• Conspiracy to Import in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

“Serious and Organized Crime in Canada is a multi-faceted and borderless problem impacting all Canadians, directly or indirectly”, said Inspector Donna STREETER, Officer in Charge – Toronto North Serious and Organized Crime Team. “Through a variety of specialized programs and teams, the RCMP combats serious and organized crime by implementing intelligence-led police operations with the collaboration of domestic and international partners.”

“The results of this investigation is an example of the partnership between our two enforcement agencies with the shared mandate of public safety.

All allegations of improper or illegal behavior by CBSA employees are taken very seriously and we continue to fully cooperate with the RCMP, who is leading the investigation. These allegations in no way reflect upon the true professionalism, dedication and integrity displayed each and every day by our CBSA staff”.- Goran Vragovic, CBSA Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region

All of the accused subjects will be transported to the Brampton Court House on April 27, 2017 for a bail hearing.

The RCMP would like to thank the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) for their collaboration in this investigation.

If you have information about suspicious cross border or suspicious immigration activity, please contact the Canada Border Services Agency Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060 within the United States and Canada. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

