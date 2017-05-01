Brantford Police Engage in Foot Pursuit

On April 30, 2017 at 4:40 a.m. a citizen called police to report a disturbance involving two groups of people who had pulled up in the area in separate vehicles. Several persons from one vehicle approached persons in a GMC vehicle stopped at the stop sign. Persons had a baseball bat and a crowbar and began to smash the windows out of the Yukon. Both vehicles then fled the area prior to police arriving. The driver of the Yukon followed the suspect vehicle and called police from his cellular phone. An officer observed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Holme Street. As the officer approached the vehicle four suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot. The officer arrested the driver as he was attempting to flee; the other suspects were observed fleeing on foot into neighbouring backyards. Several Officers arrived on scene and began a search for the other suspects. Two more suspects were arrested hiding in bushes. The fourth suspect was not found and police continue to seek his identity.

The Yukon had damage to the passenger side window, passenger side mirror, passenger side rear window and front windshield. At the time of the incident there were two passengers in the Yukon. The incident was not a random attack and it is believed that the accused were targeting a male passenger in the Yukon vehicle. Investigation continues.

Accused #1, PYNN, Dylan, John, 20 years of age of Brantford is charged with Mischief Endangering Life, Mischief under $5000 and Possession of Weapons Dangerous

Accused #2, REED, Ryan, Oliver, 20 years of age of Brantford is charged with Mischief Endangering Life, Mischief under $5000 and Possession of Weapons Dangerous

Accused #3, O’ROURKE, Logan, Patrick, 21 years of age of Brantford is charged with Mischief Endangering Life, Mischief under $5000 and Possession of Weapons Dangerous.

All three accused were arrested and released on a Promise to Appear with an Officer-In-Charge Undertaking.

