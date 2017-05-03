Brant MPP Dave Levac Basic Income Pilot

A new program is being launched in the Brant area to guarantee a basic income to local families. This pilot project will assess whether a basic income can better support vulnerable workers, improve health and education outcomes for people on low incomes, and help ensure equity for the people of Brant. This is a three-year study that is being implemented in three regions in Ontario, and Brant is one of them! As soon as I heard of the possibility of this program in Ontario, I worked with Minister and government officials to include Brant as one of the selected regions. I petitioned the government for many months and I am thrilled that the riding of Brant will now see many families and individuals in Brant receive a basic income as…



