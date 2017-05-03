Local News

Community planning now falls under corporation arm

May 3, 2017 37 views

By Christopher Pimentel Writer The Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation has taken over community planning at Six Nations. The Six Nations Community Plan designed by the band’s planner in the past has not been updated for six years. “Inactivity since the last community plan was the biggest reason why we wanted to update this and we wanted to link with the economic development trust.” said Daryl Hill, the corporation’s planner. The corporation held it’s first meeting on updating the plan last Wednesday (April 26th) but no one showed up for the meeting at the community hall. “I do think meaningful participation from the community has become an issue. The more positive input from the community the better the plan can be,” said Darryl Hill. Tabitha Curley, SNGRDC…

