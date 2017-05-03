Local News
Fire destroys towing company warehouse

May 3, 2017 46 views
Six Nations fire fighters fought a blaze that erupted inside the Mohawk Towing storage unit at 2887 Fourth Line last Friday afternoon completely destroying the building causing the roof to crash onto equipment, machinery and vehicles inside. Damage estimates have not been provided. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was called in.

