First Nation leader says Toronto Caribbean Carnival disrespecting indigenous regalia

OTTAWA (May 3, 2017) — The Assembly of First Nations Women’s Council chair is calling on the Toronto Caribbean Carnival to withdraw a traditional Indigenous headdress and outfit from this year’s festival, saying it is disrespectful to indigenous people.

Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians (AIAI) Deputy Grand chief Denise Stonefish says the costume, designed to mark Canada’s 150th year of Confederation “sends a derogatory message about Indigenous culture and women.”

“Indigenous people are not the ones that are misconstruing history. This is not only about the disrespect to our regalia, our beliefs, and the cultural significance of the headdress itself,” said AIAI Deputy Grand Chief Denise Stonefish. “It is also about the underlying messaging that the themed costume worn by the women in the photograph continues to perpetuate sexualized violence against Indigenous women during this time of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Inquiry.”

In a statement released Wednesday Deputy Grand Chief Stonefish said “As Chairperson for both the Ontario First Nations Women’s Caucus and the Assembly of First Nations Women’s Council and on their behalf, I am respectfully requesting that the use of our traditional headdress and costume be withdrawn from the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. To continue portraying women in this light is offensive to all Indigenous women worldwide.”

She said, “While this is disheartening, we continue to work to end all forms of violence against Indigenous women through the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Women and Girls, the United Nations Committee to End Discrimination Against Women and the publication Walking Together: Ontario’s Long-Term Strategy to End Violence Against Indigenous Women.”

Carnival Nationz unveiled its theme Tuesday, — “Oh Canada” to mark the country’s 150th birthday — and some of its costumes do incorporate headdresses they describe as masculine war bonnets chiefs and warriors earn with acts of bravery.

“I was kind of offended, yeah,” said Mi’kmaq-Jamaican woman Shaniece, who didn’t want her last name used.

“It’s very disrespectful when you see people just wearing them as a costume, because it’s not a costume. It’s very, very traditional, very, very cultural, and it holds a lot of meaning. It’s very symbolic.”

Shaniece, who plays mas at Carnival every year, told City TV there are more sensitive ways of marking Canada’s birthday.

“I’m sure that there are ways that we could have integrated Aboriginal culture into celebrating Canada,” she said.

Carnival Nationz declined comment, but the leader of another camp, Atlantic Mas, said no offence was intended.

“It’s all in celebrating the culture of Canada and the history of Canada and I think that it should be looked upon as something good and something that everyone should celebrate,” Akil Heywood said.

“I can see that some people can misconstrue what we’re trying to portray, but I think if they would ask Carnival Nationz questions about how did you come about this theme and why, I think they would get the answers they’re looking for.”

Some have mentioned that mas is characterized by elaborate headdresses and was inspired by Indigenous people from South, Central and North America.

