Grand river Conservation Authority issues flood watch for Grand River Watershed

Flood Message #1: Flood Watch

Forecast rainfall increases risk for potential flooding

The Grand River Watershed received between 25 and 50 mm of rain since Saturday. Runoff from this rainfall did not result in major flooding. Flows in rivers and watercourses are higher than normal for this time of year. Ground conditions throughout the watershed are very saturated and have limited ability to absorb rainfall.

Weather forecasts are calling for another 50 to 75 mm of rainfall across the watershed over the next few days. The majority of rainfall is expected to begin on Thursday morning and continue through the day on Friday before tapering off early Saturday morning. Forecasts are currently indicating the heaviest rainfall will occur during the day on Friday.

Based on this forecast, the Grand River Conservation Authority is issuing a flood watch. This weather system, coupled with very wet ground conditions, has the potential to cause flooding. Whether flooding occurs will depend on the amount of rainfall received and how fast it occurs.

The communities most susceptible to flooding include Grand Valley, Drayton, New Hamburg, Cayuga, Ayr and low lying trailer parks along the Grand River.

The major reservoirs at Belwood, Conestogo, Guelph, Luther, Woolwich, Laurel, and Shades Mills are within their normal operating ranges for this time of year.

Stay Safe

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with current weather conditions, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.

This message will remain in effect until 12 pm on Friday, May 5, 2017. Updated flood messages will be issued as conditions develop.

