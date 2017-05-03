Local News

Look Good, Feel Better is amazing experience for those suffering cancer

May 3, 2017 26 views
Deborah Hannah, National Director of Programs for Look Good Feel Better held a workshop for women fighting cancer. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer For women like Lisa Maracle, being diagnosed with cancer is tough, but losing her hair made it worse. “I lost my hair in February and all I did was cry, and cry, and cry.” That’s where the Look Good Fell Better Workshop came in. A group of volunteers led by Deborah Hannah, who is the National Director of Programs, came to Six Nations on Saturday with the goal of helping women feel better during their cancer treatment. “It’s very important when a woman is faced with a cancer diagnosis, there’s a lot of anxiety and stress with the diagnosis itself. When they do get to the cancer centers they get a lot of information but it’s overwhelming for them. So a lot of times they don’t…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
