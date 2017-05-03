Man wanted in connection with home invasion

LONDON-London Police are looking for Marlon Antone, 29, in relation to a home invasion robbery that took place last Wednesday on Saul Street. Police said a resident was forcibly removed from the house at gun point and driven to to Walker Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames where city police and OPP located the male victim. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Antone is a suspect, and is wanted in two previous cases of assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, mischief under $5000 and fail to attend court. relating to an April 5, 2017 incident in London. Police said Antone may be in possession of a fire arm. The public are being warned not to approach him if seen, and call 9-1-1. Police said the victim…



