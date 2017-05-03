Local News

OMSK sings it loud and proud in National Music Monday

May 3, 2017 33 views
By Chris Pimentel Writer Students at OMSK join others across the country in National Music Monday. They sang the song” Sing it Together.” The original song features Inuit throat singing, Métis fiddling, indigenous drumming, and children’s choirs in celebration of Canadian musical heritages according to the Music Monday website. Grades kindergarten through grade eight spent six weeks under their music teacher James Martin who admitted the degree of difficulty was tough to get everyone on the same page. “The biggest challenge was trying to get everyone unified at the same time” said Martin. Each grade would be responsible for a section of the song, with the older kids receiving the instrument, and the younger the task of the singing part.The event was created over 12 years ago to help create…

