Local News

Six Nations Police Officers Honoured at the FNCP Awards

May 3, 2017 40 views
Six Nations Police Chief, Glenn Lickers presented awards to four Six Nations Police Officers last Wednesday in Niagara Falls.

By Chris Pimentel Writer Four members of the Six Nations Police Force received awards at the First Nations Chiefs of Police Association Annual General Meeting last Wednesday ( April 26th). Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers presented Acting Sergeant Marwood White, and Constables Michael Anderson and Tadd Williams were nominated for saving a man’s life during a car accident on November 27th last year. Meanwhile, Jesse Miller also received an award after reviving a women who passed out on April 18th last year. In November, the Ontario Provincial Police received a call saying there was a single car accident on Tuscarora Road and that the car was on fire. Sergeant White, and Constable Anderson both then rushed to the scene. While on his way to work Constable Anderson noticed the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations fire fighters fought a blaze that erupted inside the Mohawk Towing storage unit at 2887 Fourth Line last Friday afternoon completely destroying the building causing the roof to crash onto equipment, machinery and vehicles inside. Damage estimates have not been provided. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was called in.
Local News

Fire destroys towing company warehouse

May 3, 2017 47

Six Nations fire fighters fought a blaze that erupted inside the Mohawk Towing storage unit at…

Read more
OMSK sings it loud and proud in National Music Monday
Local News

OMSK sings it loud and proud in National Music Monday

May 3, 2017 34

By Chris Pimentel Writer Students at OMSK join others across the country in National Music Monday.…

Read more