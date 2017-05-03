Local News

Six Nations thanks emergency responders with third annual breakfast

May 3, 2017 34 views
District 4 Councillor Wray Maracle serves up some pancakes to First Responders.

By Chris Pimentel Writer It was National First Responders Day across the county, Monday, May 1st and at Six Nations that means a breakfast to show emergency responders how much the community appreciates them. The Six Nations Elected Council held the breakfast at the Six Nations Community Hall to show the community appreciation for those who help fight danger everyday in Six Nations. Six Nations elected councillors were there to serve breakfast to the First Responders, except for Districdt 3 Councillor Sherri Lynn-Pierce who was not in attendance. After the opening prayer, Elected Chief Ava Hill told the fire, police and ambulance responders she hoped the breakfast showed the community supported them. “I hope this shows all the appreciation we have for all that you do in the community. And…

