Daily
National News

Drew Haydon Taylor runner up in Stephen Leacock memorial Medal for Humour

May 4, 2017 87 views

ORILLIA, Ont.-Gary Barwin is up for yet another literary honour after making the short list for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The Hamilton-based author was recognized for “Yiddish for Pirates” (Random House Canada), which was a finalist for the Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction and the Scotiabank Giller Prize last year.

Halifax-born, Thunder Bay, Ont.-based Amy Jones made the short list for her debut novel “We’re All in This Together” (McClelland & Stewart).

Ojibway playwright, author and humorist Drew Hayden Taylor from the Curve Lake First Nations in central Ontario was honoured for “Take Us to Your Chief And Other Stories” (Douglas & McIntyre).

The Leacock Medal is awarded annually for the best book in Canadian literary humour, and is accompanied by a $15,000 prize from TD Bank Financial Group. The runners-up will each receive a cash prize of $3,000.

The winner will be announced on June 10 at a gala held at Geneva Park Conference Centre just outside of Orillia, Ont.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous woman missing, Tara Lanea Summer last seen in Toronto

May 5, 2017 24

The Niagara Regional Police Service(NRPS)  is looking for a 31 year old aboriginal woman missing in…

Read more
Daily

Manitoba Metis Federation wants investigation into night hunting charges

May 4, 2017 82

WINNIPEG- The Manitoba Metis Federation is demanding an investigation into what it says was a forged…

Read more

Leave a Reply