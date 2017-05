Drew Haydon Taylor runner up in Stephen Leacock memorial Medal for Humour

ORILLIA, Ont.-Gary Barwin is up for yet another literary honour after making the short list for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The Hamilton-based author was recognized for “Yiddish for Pirates” (Random House Canada), which was a finalist for the Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction and the Scotiabank Giller Prize last year.

Halifax-born, Thunder Bay, Ont.-based Amy Jones made the short list for her debut novel “We’re All in This Together” (McClelland & Stewart).

Ojibway playwright, author and humorist Drew Hayden Taylor from the Curve Lake First Nations in central Ontario was honoured for “Take Us to Your Chief And Other Stories” (Douglas & McIntyre).

The Leacock Medal is awarded annually for the best book in Canadian literary humour, and is accompanied by a $15,000 prize from TD Bank Financial Group. The runners-up will each receive a cash prize of $3,000.

The winner will be announced on June 10 at a gala held at Geneva Park Conference Centre just outside of Orillia, Ont.

